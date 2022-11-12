US Bancorp DE Buys 2,050 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 228.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 67,034 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,229,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 347,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 369,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 94,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KAR. StockNews.com lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

KAR Auction Services Stock Up 5.3 %

About KAR Auction Services

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.