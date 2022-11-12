US Bancorp DE Buys New Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 129,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 216.8% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.