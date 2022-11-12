US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 1,884 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Equius Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $257,800,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $26.09 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99.

