US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 3,000 Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 348,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 168,697 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Patria Investments by 690.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 188,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Patria Investments by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,961 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Price Performance

PAX opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 21.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 165.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Patria Investments

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.