US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,295,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 453.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blink Charging

In other Blink Charging news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $258,370.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blink Charging news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $258,370.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,630 shares of company stock valued at $918,284 over the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blink Charging Stock Up 9.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $633.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.09. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLNK shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

