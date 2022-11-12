US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sabre were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth $277,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sabre by 57.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

SABR opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

