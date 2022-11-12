US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Universal were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 3,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $55.72 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Universal

(Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.