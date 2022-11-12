US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tronox were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,098,000 after purchasing an additional 286,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,307,000 after purchasing an additional 634,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROX. Barclays lowered their target price on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

