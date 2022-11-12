US Bancorp DE Has $31,000 Stock Position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMOS. TheStreet downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

