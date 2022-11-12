US Bancorp DE Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Xperi were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPER. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 95,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 405,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,072 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XPER shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

