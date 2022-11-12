US Bancorp DE Has $33,000 Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 79.0% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MSTR opened at $175.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $819.96.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

