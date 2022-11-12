US Bancorp DE Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHYG opened at $41.36 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36.

