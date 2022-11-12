US Bancorp DE Has $35,000 Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period.
Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $22.20 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.