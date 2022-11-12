US Bancorp DE Has $35,000 Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $22.20 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.87.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

