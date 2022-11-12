US Bancorp DE Has $37,000 Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $53.25.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on STNG. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.