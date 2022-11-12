US Bancorp DE Has $38,000 Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUA opened at $10.09 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

