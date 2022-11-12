US Bancorp DE Has $41,000 Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HZO opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $744.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

In other news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on MarineMax to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

