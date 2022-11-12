US Bancorp DE Has $42,000 Stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 605.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Well were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Well by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth $50,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.35. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $37,206.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,416,632 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $37,206.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,416,632 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $50,923.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 810,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,188 shares of company stock worth $2,160,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

