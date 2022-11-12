US Bancorp DE Has $42,000 Stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 605.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Well were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Well by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth $50,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Well Stock Up 5.8 %
American Well stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.35. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.78.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.
