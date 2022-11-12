US Bancorp DE Has $43,000 Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $31,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,110.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $31,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,110.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $90,945. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.78 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

