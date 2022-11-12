US Bancorp DE Has $46,000 Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after acquiring an additional 184,373 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Cinemark by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,503,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 85.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 241.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after acquiring an additional 943,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark Profile

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

