US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,265,000 after acquiring an additional 615,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,174,000. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,994,000 after acquiring an additional 626,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

Shares of PD opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $32,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,322,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $1,266,348. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

