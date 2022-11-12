US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Nutanix by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,195,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after acquiring an additional 653,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nutanix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,653,000 after acquiring an additional 195,522 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $255,623.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

NTNX stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

