US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVE stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

