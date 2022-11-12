US Bancorp DE Invests $34,000 in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JSCP. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,041,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,528,000.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

JSCP opened at $45.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $49.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.