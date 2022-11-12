US Bancorp DE Invests $37,000 in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 288,268 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 479.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 152,308 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance
PRCT opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.00.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
