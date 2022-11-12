US Bancorp DE Invests $37,000 in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 288,268 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 479.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 152,308 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PRCT opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several analysts have commented on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.