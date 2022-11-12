US Bancorp DE Invests $43,000 in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $64,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $228,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $286,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

ESAB opened at $43.23 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

