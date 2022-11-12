US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $2,419,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.1% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 316.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 116,391 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $409,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at $387,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,437 shares of company stock worth $264,347. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 1.4 %

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.65. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

