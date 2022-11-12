US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,431 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 26.3% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 100.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 144.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 245,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 144,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Under Armour to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.42. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

