US Bancorp DE Purchases 302 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $210,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

