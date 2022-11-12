US Bancorp DE Purchases 352 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of HAYN opened at $55.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $692.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

