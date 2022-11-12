US Bancorp DE Purchases 41 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 15.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter worth $27,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NewMarket in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $304.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.51. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $360.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

