US Bancorp DE Raises Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 66,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

