US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Stock Down 1.3 %

FISI stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISI shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.