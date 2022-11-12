US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

PFBC stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

