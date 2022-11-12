US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 128.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 90,261 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 31.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 133,149.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 529,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 528,603 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 14.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 145.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 183,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,280.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,854 shares of company stock worth $1,055,761 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.59.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $31.47 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

