US Bancorp DE Sells 15,270 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. MY Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,892 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.