US Bancorp DE Sells 1,823 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFFN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,307.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 761,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,165,000 after acquiring an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,284,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,294,000 after acquiring an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $8.24 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director James G. Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,460.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 10,150 shares of company stock worth $80,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

