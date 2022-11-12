US Bancorp DE Takes $40,000 Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

NYSE:STVN opened at €15.41 ($15.41) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.46. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a 1 year high of €24.60 ($24.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Stevanato Group

STVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

