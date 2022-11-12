Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Up 36.1% in October

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the October 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Valeo Price Performance

Shares of VLEEY opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valeo from €20.00 ($20.00) to €18.00 ($18.00) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Valeo from €19.00 ($19.00) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Valeo from €25.00 ($25.00) to €20.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Valeo from €24.00 ($24.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Articles

