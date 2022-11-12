Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Vallourec from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Vallourec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.11. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

