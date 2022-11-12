Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Update

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Value Exchange International Price Performance

Shares of VEII opened at $0.18 on Friday. Value Exchange International has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Value Exchange International Company Profile

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company offers credit and debit card processing services to multinational retailers. It also provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing of software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

