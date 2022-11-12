Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Update

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Value Exchange International Price Performance
Shares of VEII opened at $0.18 on Friday. Value Exchange International has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.
Value Exchange International Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Value Exchange International (VEII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Value Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.