Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in October

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 945,700 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 762,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 242.5 days.

Value Partners Group Stock Performance

Value Partners Group stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. Value Partners Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

Value Partners Group Company Profile

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

