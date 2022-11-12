Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vaxart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxart’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxart in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of VXRT opened at $1.66 on Friday. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $210.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

