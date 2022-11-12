Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Down 57.1% in October

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

Shares of VNWTF stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

About Vecima Networks

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.