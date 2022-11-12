Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Rating Increased to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $0.85 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $1.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.44.
Velodyne Lidar Price Performance
NASDAQ VLDR opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $7.02.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.
