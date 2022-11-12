Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Rating Increased to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $0.85 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $1.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.44.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

