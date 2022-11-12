Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.44.
Velodyne Lidar Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.
About Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.
