Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Velodyne Lidar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velodyne Lidar

About Velodyne Lidar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,116,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 61,792 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 80,676 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 1,427,111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 984,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 984,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

