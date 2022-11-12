Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, an increase of 912.7% from the October 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

VEOEY opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEOEY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.