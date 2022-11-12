Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.40.

Vericel Trading Up 6.2 %

VCEL opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

About Vericel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Vericel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vericel by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

