Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.40.
Vericel Trading Up 6.2 %
VCEL opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $46.30.
About Vericel
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
