Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $178.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.37 and its 200 day moving average is $180.22. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $689,162. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $65,857,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

