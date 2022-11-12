Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Down 10.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) shares fell 10.1% during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vermilion Energy traded as low as C$26.57 and last traded at C$26.62. 219,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,940,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.61.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VET. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$282,256.08. In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at C$2,433,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$858.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

