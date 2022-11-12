Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT Lowered to $18.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VRRM. Robert W. Baird downgraded Verra Mobility from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

VRRM opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.18. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 68.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

